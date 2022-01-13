Rapper Gunna Gave a Breakdown of What "Pushin P" Means in His New Song of the Same Name

In an Instagram Live video right after "DS4EVER" came out, Gunna gave some context into what he, Young Thug, and Future meant when they referred to "Pushin P."

"They talking about what’s tea? Nah, what’s P. I took out a PPP loan for this," the rapper said. "OK, I’m pushing P-P-P-P-P. You feel me. You gotta Push P. So this is Pushin P, when you backyard and the inside and outside. That’s P. You pushing P."