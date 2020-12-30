Atlanta Based Rapper Young Thug Amassed His Net Worth by Being so Prolific

Thug's name started gaining popularity in the music scene around 2013 and 2014 with his "Stoner" single, and then solidified his name as an up-and-comer with tremendous potential after he followed it up with "2 B**ches." Not to mention the mixtape he created with Rich Homie Quan, "Rich Gang Tha Tour Part 1" and a slew of impressive remixes.

It wasn't long before tons of major labels were clamoring to work with Thug, including Freebandz which came up with an impressive $8.5 million deal for the artist. At the time, Thug was signed to Gucci's 1017, and then went on to a management agreement with Cash Money Records. That came about due to his personal relationship with Birdman, but there were still labels trying to get the rapper on their roster.

Ultimately he signed for 300 Entertainment, which also has Megan Thee Stallion, Fetty Wap, Famous Dex, and others in their stable. 300 is also the distributor for Young's own label, YSL Records, which was founded in 2016 and also manages fellow artist Gunna's own releases.

Thug is also known to go all out for his performances. However, he was sued by Nicholas Fitts for $360,000 for canceling a show in Rochester, N.Y. in 2017. Fitts claimed over $200,000 was lost in ticket sales revenue alone, with an additional $33,000+ in lighting and sound costs.