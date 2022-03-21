‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Star Ben Rathbun Arrested After Bench Warrant

As TLC explained in a press release for Season 5, Ben is a 52-year-old former pastor from Fraser, Mich., who “struggled to find his way forward” after breaking free of his life and his prior marriage in a strict, conservative religious sect. He was homeless for a while, but he eventually landed a job as a model.

And it was a photo of Ben in a fitness magazine that attracted the attention of his Before the 90 Days love interest, Mahogany Roca, a 24-year old from San Bartolo, Peru.