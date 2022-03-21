‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Star Ben Rathbun Arrested After Bench Warrant

‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Star Ben Rathbun Arrested After Bench WarrantBy Dan Clarendon
Mar. 20 2022, Published 9:13 p.m. ET
You may have seen a certain reality star’s mugshot floating around the web in recent days. But why was Ben Rathbun from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days arrested anyway?
As it turns out, Ben was reportedly arrested back in 2020, too, and we’re breaking down his alleged crimes below. But first, you might need a primer on this Before the 90 Days Season 5 star…
Ben is a former pastor who fell in love with Mahogany, his much younger girlfriend, over text messages.
As TLC explained in a press release for Season 5, Ben is a 52-year-old former pastor from Fraser, Mich., who “struggled to find his way forward” after breaking free of his life and his prior marriage in a strict, conservative religious sect. He was homeless for a while, but he eventually landed a job as a model.
And it was a photo of Ben in a fitness magazine that attracted the attention of his Before the 90 Days love interest, Mahogany Roca, a 24-year old from San Bartolo, Peru.
Mahogany sent Ben a DM, and the two had an “intense texting relationship” and bonded over their religious views.
“Ben’s friends and family see countless red flags, from the significant age gap between them to the fact that they have never video chatted, but Ben believes that God has brought them together and this is the path he is meant to follow,” TLC added. “Is their relationship divine will, or is Ben blinded to the possibility that Mahogany may not be the person she said she is?”
He was arrested for a probation violation after a judge issued a bench warrant.
On Tuesday, March 15, TMZ broke the news that Ben was arrested earlier that morning in a bust related to OUI, or operating while under the influence of alcohol, and driving with a suspended license. His bond was set at $10,000, the site added.
A couple hours later, TMZ offered an update on the case: Ben’s arrest for OUI and driving with a suspended license happened back in 2020, and he was sentenced to 18 months of probation in January 2021. According to the site, Ben was scheduled for a probation violation hearing last month, and when he didn’t show, the judge assured a bench warrant, which led to him being booked on March 15.
Following that arrest, In Touch reported on Ben’s financial issues over the years. According to the tabloid, the Macomb County Treasurer issued a lien on the reality star’s property in Warren, Mich., due to “nonpayment of property taxes” in 2010 and again for each year between 2012 and 2017.
But Ben isn’t the first 90 Day Fiancé star to face legal trouble. According to Page Six, Geoffrey Paschel, Molly Hopkins, Paul Staehle, Danielle Jbali, Jorge Nava, Lisa Hamme, Tim Clarkson, and Larissa Lima have all been in custody at various points over the years.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.