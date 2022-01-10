Meet the 22-Year-Old Star of TLC's 'I Am Shauna Rae' Who Is "Stuck in the Body of an 8-Year-Old"

The trailer explains that she's a 22-year-old woman who has the body of an 8-year-old due to complications of chemotherapy at a very young age. The chemotherapy saved her life after she was diagnosed with brain cancer as a baby, but it also irrevocably stunted her growth.

I Am Shauna Rae allows Shauna to share the difficulties of her life with the world and explain what she goes through on a daily basis simply trying to live her life.