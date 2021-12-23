Alina From '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Season 5 Has a Rare Form of Dwarfism

Caleb has a lot to learn about being there for Alina where it counts. Although she's not totally reliant on outside help, she does prefer to have an average-sized person around to help her in case she needs it. When she and Caleb meet, she plans to lean on him for that kind of support. But if he's not up for it, he might not be the guy for her after all.

Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.