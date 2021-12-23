Alina From '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Season 5 Has a Rare Form of Dwarfism

Alina From '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Season 5 Has a Rare Form of DwarfismBy Chrissy Bobic
Dec. 23 2021, Published 9:38 a.m. ET
To many 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans, Alina Kash and Caleb Greenwood's would-be relationship looks good on paper. They met online years ago, when they were both teenagers, and they spent a long time getting to know each other before planning their real-life meetup. Caleb even knows about Alina living with diastrophic dysplasia, a form of dwarfism, so there are no secrets between them.
But what is diastrophic dysplasia? Alina is open about her form of dwarfism on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. But even though she is sometimes limited to what she can do and she might get tired more easily than average individuals, she lives a full life surrounded by a solid support system. And viewers are rooting for her.
What is Alina's form of dwarfism, diastrophic dysplasia, on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'?
As far as viewers have seen so far on the show, no one else in Alina's family was diagnosed with diastrophic dysplasia. But she explains in an episode that both parents have to be carriers of the gene in order to pass it on to their child. Alina describes her form of dwarfism as something that greatly affects the joints and, as to be expected, the maximum height a person reaches.
"I'm pretty comfortable with my body. I've already accepted the fact that I don't look like everyone else and I'm just trying to rock what I have but there are things that are hard to do," she says on the show. "With my hands, sometimes it's a bit hard to do some things because my fingers don't really bend and I can't walk a lot, so I use a wheelchair for longer distances."
According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, diastrophic dysplasia is described as a form of dwarfism categorized by shorter limbs than average, abnormal bone development, and "progressive abnormal curvature of the spine." Those diagnosed with the disorder might also see the development of their hands take on a rounder shape without displaying five even fingers.
Diastrophic dysplasia is also extremely rare. And in order to lessen the discomfort and pain that comes along with it, individuals like Alina can have consistent physical therapy in order to continue to develop usage of different limbs affected by the form of dwarfism. Alina herself does require the use of her wheelchair often, even if it's not all the time.
Alina and Caleb met online when they were just teenagers.
Alina was born with diastrophic dysplasia, and she and Caleb have been friends for years. Online, that is. They met on the internet when they were both teenagers, and it's there that they got to know each other. Their purpose for finally meeting IRL on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is to see if they have a shot in the real world as a couple.
Caleb has a lot to learn about being there for Alina where it counts. Although she's not totally reliant on outside help, she does prefer to have an average-sized person around to help her in case she needs it. When she and Caleb meet, she plans to lean on him for that kind of support. But if he's not up for it, he might not be the guy for her after all.
Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.