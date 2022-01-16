Mahogany Seems Too Good to Be True on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'

When the cast for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5 was announced, there was one couple that stood out, and that's because for the first few episodes, viewers didn't see them.

Now, Ben Rathbun and his Peruvian girlfriend Mahogany Roca will make their debut in the Jan. 16, 2022 episode. Well, sort of. Mahogany isn't in the show yet because, as is often the case with this franchise, Ben hasn't met her in person.