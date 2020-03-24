'American Idol' Winner Laine Hardy Wants You to Know New Music Is Coming

Laine's style has always leaned more country, but he wants fans to know that he's truly going back to his country roots with his new music. "'Flame,' that song was something new for me. That's me, but it's also not me. I was doing it just to try something new, and 'Flame' was really cool. It's rock, and I'm more of a country artist, but I'm really doing all kinds of music because all of my musical influences being raised in Louisiana are really affecting me," Laine told The Advocate.