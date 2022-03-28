Before Applying for 'American Idol,' Make Sure You're Within the Age Limit

Since its inception in 2002, American Idol has altered its age limit several times. During the first three seasons, only contestants between the ages of 16 and 24 could audition.

By Season 4, producers agreed to increase the age limit to 28 and, six seasons later, they also reduced the lower limit to 15. As of Season 20, the age limit remains the same, allowing those between the ages of 15 and 28 to participate in the competition.