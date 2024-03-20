Home > Television > Reality TV > American Idol Will the 'American Idol' Judges Give Juan Pablo's Daughter a Rose When She Auditions? Juan Pablo might have named his daughter after the band Camila. Here's hoping they infuse a bit of good luck into her audition. By Jennifer Tisdale PUBLISHED Mar. 20 2024, 2:36 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@juanpagalavis

It would take an actual exorcism to rid Bachelor Nation of the ill-fated Season 18 featuring Juan Pablo Galavis. He came by way of Season 9 of The Bachelorette and proceeded to destroy all of the good karma he had built. As The Bachelor, Juan Pablo was responsible for two firsts. He was the first single father and was technically the first minority. When he wasn't speaking to women in a condescending tone while gaslighting them into oblivion, he was treating them like sexual currency.

And let us never forget when he said gay people shouldn't be on the show because it would be inappropriate for children to see that. "I have a lot of friends like that, but they’re more pervert in a sense," he famously said. He later blamed his homophobic statements on a language barrier. Since then he has been in and out of relationships while helping raise his daughter. Speaking of which, Juan Pablo's daughter is auditioning for American Idol. Will his reputation hurt her chances?

Juan Pablo's daughter is heading for 'American Idol'!

Season 22 of American Idol is about to get hit with some low-key nepotism when Camila Galavis auditions. In a preview for an upcoming episode, Camila actually reveals to the judges that her dad was the titular bachelor in Season 18. It isn't clear if Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, or Lionel Richie are fans of the show but Luke did jokingly say that Juan Pablo is dreamy. You know who might disagree? Clare Crawley, the woman whose heart he kicked into space like it was a soccer ball on steroids.

It's not often a parent strolls into auditions but Juan Pablo isn't your average parent. He knows how to find a camera and is also no stranger to the world of singing. He helped launch Daniel Morales, aka Danny Ocean. In keeping with his former reality television fame, Katy asked Juan Pablo if he was single. The proud father side-stepped the question and decided to keep the focus on Camila. He can be seen tearing up as she sings.

Camila Galavis is a ham like her dad.

Camila is frequently performing in various ways all over her TikTok. She sings in several videos though as of the time of this writing, the sound has been disabled on a lot of them. Could this mean the American Idol judges gave her a thumbs up and now she is keeping her pipes private? It's possible.

While we know little about the burgeoning songbird, we can harken back to the days when Juan Pablo and ex Carla Rodriguez were expecting. In March 2014, US Weekly unearthed a video Juan Pablo made in 2009 which was a sweet dedication to Carla and the bun she had baking in her oven. It included a sonogram, which some could say was Camila's first selfie, as well as pictures of the nursery.