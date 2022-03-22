How Many Times Can You Audition for 'American Idol'? Here's What to Know

Recently, American Idol hopefuls who met the requirements have been able to audition online in different ways.

That includes a "virtual audition" via Zoom. By the looks of it, there are different registration dates that each include a set of states. Hopefuls can attend one audition per each set of states — even if they're not a resident of the specific state or even physically present in said state. But keep in mind, you can still register for more than one registration date; you will then receive a virtual link for each audition with its own set of instructions. (Alexa, play “Try Again” by Aaliyah.)