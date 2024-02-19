Home > Television > Reality TV > American Idol Everything We Know About 'American Idol's Schedule in 2024 and Katy Perry's Exit 'American Idol' is known for themed weeks and intense finales with some memorable auditions, and Season 22 is no different. By Chrissy Bobic Feb. 19 2024, Published 7:29 a.m. ET Source: Disney

You may just watch American Idol for its sometimes wild audition episodes, and that's totally valid. But if you watch each season beyond that, you're going to need to stay up-to-date on when new episodes air and what to expect from them. Luckily, we have all of the details on American Idol's schedule in Season 22.

The 2024 season marks not only another installment of the long-running competition series, but also the end of a beloved judge's run on the show as Katy Perry bids farewell after the season is over. For many fans, that makes Season 22 even more special than previous seasons. But let's not forget the real reason these would-be stars are auditioning and competing on the show — that $250,000 check and recording contract.

What is 'American Idol's Season 22 schedule?

Every season of American Idol starts off with a few weeks of auditions around the country. Season 22 sees the judges travel to their own hometowns in California, Alabama, and Georgia to hear contestants belt out some tunes. And if this season is anything like the many that came before it, we have a good idea of what the schedule looks like this time around.

The Season 22 episodes of American Idol should follow this schedule: Auditions — Sundays from Feb. 18 - Feb.25 and March 3 - March 24

Hollywood Weeks — From March 31 - April 1

Showstopper Round — From April 7 - 8

Live Concerts — From April 14 - May 6

Season 22 Finale — May 12

'American Idol' is available the next day on Hulu.

Like other ABC shows, American Idol drops on Hulu the day after it airs. So if you miss a Sunday night episode, or you need to re-watch it, that episode is on Hulu Mondays to do just that. Other special episodes throughout the season that air on Mondays are available on Hulu on Tuesdays.

Katy Perry's final 'American Idol' season is in 2024.

Ahead of the 2024 season of American Idol, it was announced that Katy Perry would be leaving the show after a final season with the series which started out on Fox and now has a home on ABC. In February 2024, Katy shared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show that she planned to leave Idol after Season 22 to focus on her own music. Which was, no pun intended, music to her fans' ears.

