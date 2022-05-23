When Will the 'American Idol' Finale Be on Hulu? Season 20 Crowned Its Winner (SPOILERS)By Allison DeGrushe
May. 23 2022, Published 10:39 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 20 finale of American Idol.
Another year, another epic conclusion to a brilliant season of American Idol. On May 22, the Season 20 finale of ABC's hit singing competition aired, and boy did the top three contestants bring the heat for the Bruce Springsteen-themed night.
If you missed out on the live broadcast, no worries — the episode is on its way to Hulu!
But when can fans expect it on the streaming service? Here's everything we know about when the American Idol Season 20 finale will be available to stream on Hulu and which contestant was crowned the winner of the historic season!
When will the 'American Idol' finale be on Hulu?
Following the live broadcast, the Season 20 finale of American Idol will be made available to stream on Hulu. The streaming service doesn't typically announce when new episodes arrive, but fans can expect it to drop at around 3 a.m. EST on May 23.
Who won 'American Idol' Season 20? (SPOILERS)
After several weeks of intense competition, it all came down to the Season 20 final three: Leah Marlene, Noah Thompson, and HunterGirl. There were various performances from the remaining contestants and many notable guests, ultimately ending with American Idol officially crowning its brand-new winner.
So, without further ado, the winner of American Idol Season 20 is ... Noah Thompson!
The 19-year-old joins the likes of Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood, among a few others, as the winner of the singing competition. Entertainment Tonight spoke with the fan favorite after the show, who revealed he was still in shock.
"I don't know what to do right now," Noah told the outlet. He added that the best part of competing on the show is that he has something to show his son, Walker, when he gets older.
"That, for me, that's the biggest thing out of all this. Because, you know, I wanted to do this for him," Noah told ET. "I ended up looking up to my dad that way, so maybe I think that's the best part of all of this whole process. I think that's what's cool about it."