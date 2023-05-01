Home > Television > Reality TV > American Idol Source: ABC Katy Perry Is Temporarily Leaving 'American Idol' — Who Will Replace Her? 'American Idol' judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are leaving the singing competition. Who will replace them? Here's what we know. By Allison DeGrushe May 1 2023, Published 10:40 a.m. ET

If you haven't been following, Katy Perry has come under fire for her behavior towards certain contestants, particularly Nutsa Buzaladze and Wé Ani, on Season 21 of American Idol. Rather than offering feedback on their performances, the chart-topping pop star complains about glittery outfits and voting results.

Katy faced much criticism from fans for her harsh comments and opinions on the show, with many suggesting that she be replaced. Now, viewers will see a new face joining fellow judge Luke Bryan — why? Well, Katy is leaving American Idol. On that note, stick around for all the known details regarding her departure.

Katy Perry is temporarily leaving 'American Idol.'

Attention all KatyCats! If you're just as shocked as we are about Katy's exit from American Idol, don't fret because it's only temporary.

In case you haven't heard, the reigning queen of camp is performing at King Charles III's coronation at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Freya Ridings, Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, and fellow Idol judge Lionel Richie will also perform at the coronation concert.

The award-winning singer — an ambassador for King Charles III's charity, The British Asian Trust — has expressed her excitement about performing at the coronation and staying in Windsor Castle. Katy told BBC she's "excited" to be performing at the coronation concert, adding that she's passionate about "helping to shine a further light" on the trust's children's protection fund, which raises money with the aim of "finding solutions to child trafficking."

After announcing the Top 12 on American Idol, the "Firework" singer spoke with Extra and said she's "allowed to stay in Windsor Castle, which I'm really excited for. I might be posting a lot [on social media], because I'm going to be in a castle for real, this is wild!"

Lionel Richie is also leaving to perform at King Charles III's coronation.

Katy's colleague and four-time Grammy winner, Lionel Richie, is also taking a break from the show to perform at the coronation. Per the BBC, the singer — who was the first global ambassador for The Prince's Trust charity — called the coronation concert a "once-in-a-lifetime event," adding that it's "an honor and a celebration."

Who is replacing Katy Perry?

With the coronation quickly approaching, fans are dying to know: Who is replacing Katy Perry and Lionel Richie? It's currently unknown, but Luke Bryan has teased that the fill-ins are massive stars: "It's big time. It's big time," Luke told ET. "The people that we have filling in, contestants have used their songs many, many times. A lot more than mine!"

