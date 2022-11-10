Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Relationship Timeline: A Look at the Highs and Lows
If you were a tween in the early 2000s, you know this to be true: Orlando Bloom with a long blond wig was the best-looking thing you'd ever seen.
Indeed, the Lord of the Rings actor will always have a special place in our hearts as Legolas, and as such, we root for his love. Thankfully, he's found that love in singer Katy Perry.
Let's take a look back at Katy and Orlando's relationship timeline, including the bumps along the way.
April 2013: Katy and Orlando cross paths at a charity benefit.
Photos from a Children's Defense Fund benefit in April 2013 indicate that Katy and Orlando likely first met earlier than most fans may realize. It would be years before we'd hear about these two crossing paths again.
January 2016: Sparks fly between Katy and Orlando at the Golden Globes.
As the story goes, Katy and Orlando got flirty at the Golden Globes, where they attended two after-parties, he stole an In-N-Out burger from her table, they shared a vape pen, and they even had a dance-off.
May 2016: Katy goes Instagram-official with Orlando in Cannes.
Katy went Instagram-official with her man when she posted a picture of her and Orlando on the steps of a hotel in Cannes. The two were there attending the amFAR Gala.
March 2017: Katy and Orlando split.
Their reps told Page Six at the time: "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking a respectful, loving space at this time.”
2017-2018: Katy goes through a "dark" period.
"I was in a really dark time during 2017 and 2018. I was clinically depressed and couldn't get out of bed. I had to go on a journey to understand why — why I basically let someone else be responsible for my happiness," Katy later explained to Australia's 60 Minutes.
She also later reflected about this time to BBC Radio: “I had broken up with my boyfriend ... And then I was excited about flying high off the next record. But the validation did not make me high, and so I just crashed ... I lost my smile.”
January 2018 – March 2018: Katy and Orlando stir up reconciliation rumors.
Katy and Orlando were spotted in the Maldives in January 2018, but reports suggested they weren't officially a couple. A few months later in March, the singer was seen in Chile wearing a onesie with Orlando's face all over it.
April 2018: Katy confirms she's no longer single.
In an April 2018 episode of American Idol, judge Katy jokingly vied for new Bachelorette Becca Kufrin's heart, asking, "Can I be in the running?" Katy then added: "I'm not single, but I still like you."
Valentine's Day 2019: Katy and Orlando announce they're engaged.
With a flower-shaped ring, Orlando made an honest woman out of Katy in February 2019. They posted the same pic to their Instagrams, with Katy captioning hers "Full bloom" and Orlando captioning his "Lifetimes."
March 2020: Katy announces her pregnancy via her "Never Worn White" music video.
The last shot of Katy's video for "Never Worn White" features the singer cradling her bump. A day after the video dropped, she opened up in an interview with Sirius XM1 Hits: "We're both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this."
August 2020: Katy gives birth to daughter Daisy.
"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told UNICEF.
February 2022: Katy gives an update on why she and Orlando aren't married yet.
In February 2022, an Aussie radio host asked Katy about why she and Orlando hadn't wed yet: "Have you and Orlando gotten married secretly or are you just dragging this out or are you not sure or what's going on there?"
"Well, no," she replied. "It's a destination location that we're still trying [to] work out, but every couple of months it's like, 'New variant! New variant! New variant!'"
"I supposed it's best to just be engaged until this thing sort of vanishes and then we can get back to life as normal, right?" the host went on to ask.
"Let's go party after this, please!" Katy said.