Conspiracy Theorists Say Katy Perry’s Blue Origin Space Flight Was Totally Faked "The whole thing looked incredibly fake real talk." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 16 2025, 1:19 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When it comes to space travel and exploration, conspiracy theories run rampant. Did we actually land on the moon? Have we really ventured into space — and is it as desolate and eerily quiet as the movies and so-called rocket launches make it seem? Maybe unless you’ve actually traveled to space yourself, it’s hard to say for sure. Or perhaps the footage and research we already have is enough to confirm that outer space looks exactly as it’s been described.

Article continues below advertisement

The point is, it’s hard to wrap your brain around something as complex as space, which is why it comes as no surprise that a new theory has emerged surrounding the April 14, 2025, Blue Origin flight carrying the NS-31 crew. Katy Perry, Gayle King, Lauren Sanchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn were all aboard the flight, and while they’ve shared footage of themselves in space, some believe it didn’t actually happen. Here’s the so-called "evidence" fueling this theory.

Here are some of the conspiracy theories surrounding the Blue Origin flight.

Source: Mega

One theory suggesting the all-female Blue Origin flight was faked centers on what happened just after the capsule landed in Texas. Jeff Bezos stood by with a tool, waiting for the "OK" to open the hatch, because, apparently, a tool is needed to turn the mechanism and unlock the door.

Article continues below advertisement

But in TikToker @thejamieleee's footage, before Jeff is given the go-ahead, one of the women inside the capsule appears to open the door herself. It’s clear as day that it can be opened from the inside. A woman working alongside Jeff quickly rushes over, closes the door, and they go back to waiting for the official OK.

Source: TikTok/@thejamieleee This footage shows the door of capsule opening prematurely on Blue Origin flight.

Article continues below advertisement

Here’s where things get suspicious: the footage posted on Blue Origin’s website appears to go black at the exact moment the door is opened from the inside, then cuts back in just as Jeff uses the tool to open the hatch. So, was the tool really necessary, or was it staged to make the moment all the more dramatic? While this doesn’t prove the crew never went to space, it certainly raises eyebrows.

Source: Blue Origin This is where the footage goes black, presumably where the door opens prematurely.

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Sanchez’s recounting of seeing the moon has others questioning whether she really went to space.

What has people questioning whether Lauren Sanchez and the other high-profile women who traveled with her really went to space is her recounting of the experience. "I can’t put it into words, but I looked out the window and we got to see the moon," she explained. She also mentioned that Earth was "so quiet" and the moon was "almost full." That last part has some folks scratching their heads — if she had a clear view from space, how could the moon look almost full?

@heidiumiotchisuki Replying to @Alyssa K. Kaiser BREAKING: #KatyPerry just casually went to “space”… and the #Kardashians & #Oprah are there like it’s a spa day on the #moon But don’t worry, there’s no actual footage of the Earth… No moon views… No zero-#gravity hair flips… Just celebrity soundbites and vibes. Where’s the GoPro, Katy?? You mean to tell me a billionaire “goes to space” and doesn’t livestream it on Instagram? I get more proof from a #UFO TikTok than this “capsule to the cosmos.” At what point do we just admit this is a sitcom? If this is what counts as “truth” now… You seriously need to detox your pineal gland, babe. Because once you clear the metals, parasites, and programming… You stop falling for fog-fueled fairytales. Comment “WISDOM” for the Book they don’t want you to read and “DETOX” if your third eye is begging for a spring cleaning. Let’s get free. ♬ original sound - ❤️🙏🌿Heidi UmiOtchisuki🌿🙏❤️

Article continues below advertisement

TikToker @heidiumiotchisuki also pointed out that there was no live video stream of the group during the actual launch, only live audio. And while the women later posted footage of themselves floating inside the capsule to their respective Instagram accounts, skeptics think it could’ve been a simulation.