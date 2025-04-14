Kerianne Flynn Tried to Go to Space Before Blue Origin’s Spaceflight Tourist Mission Kerianne Flynn has always been interested in space travel. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 14 2025, 11:06 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@blueorigin

When Jeff Bezos's space technology company Blue Origin announced plans to send an all-female crew of space tourists up in a quick sub-orbital trip, film producer and philanthropist Kerianne Flynn was among the women in the group. Since other members of the tourist group included the likes of Gayle King and Katy Perry, some were a little curious about who Kerianne Flynn is.

Article continues below advertisement

Outside of having a vested interest in space travel as a tourist rather than an astronaut, Kerianne has been in the entertainment business for years. She has produced a handful of independent films, and years before the Blue Origin flight, she even hoped to be on the planned Virgin Galactic trip. In the meantime, besides her dreams of reaching the stars, Kerianne managed to make a name for herself on Earth.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Kerianne Flynn?

In 2015, Kerianne was an executive producer for the independent film The Automatic Hate. After that, she produced This Changes Everything, a documentary about inequality among genders in Hollywood. She also produced the movie Lilly, which tells the story of activist Lilly Ledbetter. Kerianne has a son, but her private life appears to remain just that, even though she agreed to be part of the Blue Origin flight and put herself in the spotlight in a way she hadn't been before.

According to Kerianne's bio on the Blue Origin website, she has also spent years in the nonprofit sector. As a board member for nonprofits related to the Allen-Stevenson School, The High Line, and Hudson River Park, Kerianne has built a resume that includes her work in film and in her community. Now, she can add "space tourist" to that list.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Elle magazine, Kerianne's interest in space travel began when she was a kid growing up in Michigan. "I grew up in a small town in Michigan, and I always looked up at the stars with my grandfather," she told the outlet. "He would talk about celestial events and explain the astronomy of the sky. I wondered, 'What is out there, and what is up there?'"

Article continues below advertisement

But, she added, as she moved on with life and built her career, she felt that going to space didn't seem possible for her. It wasn't until she was approached about the Blue Origin flight that she felt it was finally within reach. "So when this opportunity came along, especially to be part of a historic all-female crew, I felt honored and excited," Kerianne shared with the outlet.

Kerianne Flynn wanted to go to space before Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-31 mission.