William Shatner
William Shatner Is Going to Space (and Not in the USS Enterprise) — Here's the Scoop

By

Sep. 25 2021, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Space: the final frontier.

On Sept. 24, 2021, TMZ announced that William Shatner of Star Trek fame would be reportedly going to space aboard Jeff Bezos' capsule, New Shepard. William's seat in the rocket would make him the oldest person ever to go to space at age 90. Why is William Shatner going to space? When will the epic flight take place? And, perhaps the most important question, will they be boldly going where no man has gone before?

Read on for everything we know about William Shatner going to space in his history-making flight.

William Shatner.
Blue Origin is reportedly sending William Shatner into space aboard the New Shepard capsule.

On Sept. 24, 2021, "sources with direct knowledge" confirmed to TMZ that Captain Kirk would be on his way into orbit in October 2021. The flight itself will be similar to the last launch, for a total of 15 minutes in orbit. It is not yet clear if Jeff Bezos will be on the flight, although he was on the Blue Origin launch.

The last time Jeff Bezos' rocket went into orbit, the crew was in space for 15 minutes and reached an altitude of 66.5 miles. The crew also briefly achieved zero-gravity and played with ping-pong balls before safely landing back on Earth. While some fans are hopeful William will wear his Captain Kirk costume (or a version of it) to launch, there have already been hints that his presence on the flight is no accident.

William Shatner attends San Diego Comic-Con in 2015.
Why is William Shatner going to space?

Although the news is unconfirmed, TMZ sources have hinted that the reason William is going to space is intended to be part of a documentary for the Discovery Channel. However, it was also reported that the deal with Discovery allegedly fell through at the last minute. Now, the team has taken the project elsewhere and is currently in negotiations for its release soon. Hopefully, the good press from the announcement of William's space flight will boost interest in the documentary!

William Shatner.
Currently, it's unclear who else will be on the flight alongside William, but it should be noted that the last civilians onboard New Shepard won seats for $20 million at auction for the chance at space travel. TMZ's sources allege that William's seat will be complimentary, as the documentary would likely not only generate publicity for William but Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin LLC as well.

It sounds like there's much more information to come about William Shatner's trip to space. Who knows who will accompany the actor on this journey!

