Katy Perry Hopes Her Trip to Space Encourages Next Generation to Dream Without Limits "I am talking to myself every day and going, 'You're brave, you're bold, you are doing this for the next generation to inspire so many different people.'" By Allison DeGrushe Published April 14 2025, 10:28 a.m. ET Source: Mega

On the morning of Monday, April 14, 2025, space got a major dose of girl power! An all-female crew featuring global pop star Katy Perry, iconic journalist Gayle King, and Jeff Bezos's fiancée Lauren Sánchez blasted off on a thrilling Blue Origin space flight.

This historic journey marks the first all-female space mission since 1963 — and we are over the moon to have witnessed it! As we cheer on this group for their out-of-this-world adventure, many people have one big question buzzing in their heads: Why did Katy Perry go to space?!

Source: Mega (L-R) Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Lauren Sánchez, Amanda Nguyen, Katy Perry, and Kerianne Flynn.

Why is Katy Perry going to space?

In the days leading up to her groundbreaking voyage into space, Katy Perry opened up about her personal reasons for joining the historic all-female Blue Origin mission. In a candid chat with the Associated Press, the pop icon revealed that, above all, this voyage is about inspiring the next generation to chase their dreams fearlessly and without limits.

"I am talking to myself every day and going, 'You're brave, you're bold, you are doing this for the next generation to inspire so many different people but especially young girls to go, "I'll go to space in the future." No limitations,'" she said.

While the mission is undoubtedly a dream realized for the singer, it carries an even more personal meaning: It's a gift to her daughter, Daisy Dove. The "E.T." vocalist said she hopes her journey shows Daisy — and young children everywhere — that no dream is too big.