Did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Call It Quits? They Seem a Little Hot and Cold "Then I got the tools and spoke the same language, and it changed my life."

If you look at Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, they are one of those Hollywood couples who, on paper, don't really make sense. After all, Orlando is a classically trained actor who grew up in Canterbury, England. Katy was raised thousands of miles away in Santa Barbara, Calif., and started her music career as a gospel singer. In order for these two to get together, it would have to be one heck of a meet-cute.

The couple first met in 2016 at The Golden Globes when Orlando snagged one of Katy's In-N-Out burgers that was brought to her by security. You could say this was more of a meat cute. They broke up for a year in 2017 but patched things up and went on to have a daughter a few years later. Things seemed to be going OK until eagle-eyed fans noticed something was off between them in early 2025. Did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split up? Here's what we know.



Did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split up? Their Instagrams tell a story.

In January 2025, Katy announced she was going on a U.S. tour starting in Houston that May, and ending in Miami a few months later. And while that is undoubtedly great news for her fans, this wasn't what some of them were paying attention to. Rumors about the end of Orlando and Katy began circulating online when folks said the couple weren't following each other on Instagram. (Shortly after this rumor made the rounds, it was confirmed that their accounts do in fact still follow each other.)

It didn't help that Orlando shared a somewhat cryptic message to his Instagram Stories. "Remember who made the hardest chapters of your life feel lighter just by being there," said the text originally posted to the @yung_pueblo Instagram. "Those are your people." Was this Orlando's way of telling the world he was going through it, and perhaps the "it" in question is heartbreak?

Despite what was supposedly happening in the following department, Orlando's Instagram posts tell a different story. On Jan. 5, 2025, Orlando posted a carousel to the main grid from Tokyo, which he described as his "home away from home." The first is a video of Orlando in a wooded area, complete with some ASMR-style sounds. The next few pictures include Katy, with one showing the couple looking extra cute together in almost-matching hats.

Why did Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry call it quits in 2017?

During Katy's guest appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the singer opened up about the year-long breakup she and Orlando went through in 2017. She revealed that the two of them were in different places when they first started dating. Orlando had been celibate for some time, but Katy had gone through a divorce and followed that up with an on-again, off-again relationship with John Mayer.

The "Roar" singer said she had a lot of work to do. Things shifted in their relationship after Orlando attended the Hoffman Process, which is an intensive weeklong therapy program. "He went there, and then he came back, and he wasn’t playing this cat-mouse game anymore with me, and I was like, 'This is boring, I’m moving on,'" explained Katy. "Because I was so used to this push-pull … I was playing games. It was a dopamine hit, right? It’s what I knew."