Orlando Bloom Leaves Cheeky Inside Joke on Katy Perry's Instagram After Her 'Call Her Daddy' Interview

A lot of things were revealed during Katy Perry's interview on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, but there was one comment in particular that may have stood out to Katy's fiancé, Orlando Bloom. So much so, in fact, that he left an interesting comment on Katy's Instagram afterward, which may have confused those who didn't listen to the podcast episode.

In his comment, Orlando informed Katy that he had cleaned their house. Which is a lovely gesture! But why'd he have to announce that in her comments section, of all places? Here's what it all means.

Orlando Bloom's "I've cleaned the whole house" comment, explained.

Katy talked a lot about Orlando during the episode. She opened up about their previous breakup in 2017 before they rekindled things and got engaged in 2019. She went on about what a great partner he makes for her, and how she came to learn over time that it's OK to not have to be strong all the time, and to need help from your partner. But she also mentioned one particular turn-on of hers. (Warning: It's NSFW.)

"One of my love languages is acts of service," Katy told Alex. "So it's like, if I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you've done it all, and you’ve done all the dishes, and you’ve closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d--k sucked. I mean like, literally. That is my love language. I don't need a red Ferrari. I can buy a red Ferrari. Just do the f--king dishes. I will suck your d--k. It's that easy! Sorry."

