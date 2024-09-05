Distractify
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Seem to Be Going Stronger Than Ever in 2024

The couple initially broke up in 2017 and reconciled in 2018.

Sept. 5 2024

All eyes are on Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship following Katy's appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. In the hot seat with Alex Cooper, Katy opened up about their love life, how it's going now, and what led to their breakup in 2017 — and it wasn't pretty.

She told Alex and the digital audience that she and Orlando had a toxic dynamic — a "push-pull" that manifested in playing games and hurting one another emotionally. The inevitable split occurred in 2017, but after taking a year apart to work on themselves, they reconciled in 2018 and got engaged in early 2019.

So, what's their relationship like now?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Source: instagram/@orlandobloom
Did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom break up? They're still going strong.

It seems that Katy and Orlando's relationship is stronger than ever, thanks to the hard work, love, and professional help that got them where they are today.

On her episode of Call Her Daddy, Katy shared some hilariously NSFW insight into their love life.

"One of my love languages is acts of service," Katy told Alex. "So it's like, if I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you've done it all, and you’ve done all the dishes, and you’ve closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d--k sucked. I mean like, literally. That is my love language. I don't need a red Ferrari. I can buy a red Ferrari. Just do the f--king dishes. I will suck your d--k. It's that easy! Sorry."

In an Instagram comment on a post promoting the episode, Orlando wrote, "I’ve cleaned the whole house." Cheeky!

Katy and Orlando welcomed their first child, a daughter named Daisy, in August 2020, which means he must have been doing a lot of cleaning back in December of 2019.

