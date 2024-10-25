Home > Entertainment > Music Stevie Nicks Offers Katy Perry Some Advice on How to Handle Rivals on the Internet "I just looked at her. It was my steely look. I said, 'Katy, I don’t have rivals. I have friends." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 25 2024, 12:16 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Being a celebrity seems like a walk in the park, but it can be complicated and difficult to navigate all the extra parts of life that the famous have to deal with. People wanting to talk to you wherever you go, parasocial relationships that fans build in their heads, and of course stalkers and death threats.

But being a celebrity also comes with the realization that you could be replaced in an instant. The next great thing could be just around the corner, and you end up being a one-hit wonder or a fad. So celebrities often feel that they have to compete with one another and create rivalries to stay relevant and remain at the top. In a recent and expansive interview, legendary singer Stevie Nicks revealed that she offered some advice to Katy Perry on how to handle rivals.

Stevie Nicks offered Katy Perry some advice on rivals.

If you're a child of the '70s, '80s, or '90s, you know who Stevie Nicks is. Whether you remember more fondly for her time in Fleetwood Mac or her solo career depends on when you knew her best, but she was a legendary performer who has managed to stay relevant and keep her talent honed through the decades. Now in her 70s, the energetic performer recently sat down for an interview with Rolling Stone where she revealed much about her life.

Those thoughts include a conversation she had with none other than fellow singer and songwriter and music titan Katy Perry. Rolling Stone told Stevie they were envious when she indicated she didn't have internet connectivity on her phone. The star responded, "I hate [the connectivity]. About 10 years ago, Katy Perry was talking to me about the internet armies of all the girl singers, and how cruel and rancid they were."

Stevie recounted telling Katy, "Well, I wouldn’t know because I’m not on the internet.” Katy then asked her, "So, who are your rivals?” Stevie responded in the interview, "I just looked at her. It was my steely look. I said, 'Katy, I don’t have rivals. I have friends. All the other women singers that I know are friends. Nobody’s competing. Get off the internet and you won’t have rivals either.'”

Stevie's interview dove deeply into multiple topics.

Stevie's Rolling Stone interview didn't stop with advice for her peers. It was an honest and revealing near-tell-all that dove into many topics Stevie fans have been wondering about over the years, including some questions about her time with Fleetwood Mac. She lamented the fact that her fellow Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie had passed away in 2022 and she didn't have a chance to say goodbye.

She also talked about the upcoming American election, and her support for Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris. In typical Stevie fashion, she also shared playful thoughts on what she's the most proud of in her career.

She responded, "I’m really proud of all the stuff that I’ve done. My drawings are very precious to me. I will, maybe next year, do a big art show. I have so much poetry that just doesn’t make it to the piano. Or makes it to the piano and I realize that it’s really just not meant to be a song."