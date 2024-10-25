Home > Entertainment > Music Lil Durk's Financial Success Wasn't Enough to Keep Him Away From Alleged Crime Lil Durk — real name Durk Bank — was arrested in Florida. By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 25 2024, 11:54 a.m. ET Source: mega

In a shocking turn of events, successful rapper Lil Durk — real name Durk Banks — was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 24 in connection to a suspected murder-for-hire plot. Durk was taken into custody in Broward County, Fla. while several of his "Only the Family" (OTF) group members were arrested in California.

It is suspected that they were involved in the 2022 murder attempt on rapper Quando Rondo, which ended with the killing of Rondo’s cousin, Lul Pab. Following the arrest, folks are interested in learning more about Lil Durk's success — how much is the rapper worth?

What is Lil Durk's net worth?

Prior to his arrest, Lil Durk had a successful career in the music industry which began back in 2013. He started off as an up-and-coming rapper in Chicago, and after years of making waves with his mixtapes, he was signed to Def Jam Records. They released his debut album, "Remember My Name," in 2015 and its follow-up, "Lil Durk 2X," in 2016 before parting ways with the musician in 2018.

Since then, he has released a handful of solo music and signed with Alamo Records, releasing his first Billboard hit in 2020. As of writing, Lil Durk's net worth is estimated to be around $8 million.

Lil Durk Rapper Net worth: $8 million Lil Durk, born Durk Banks, is an American rapper and drill artist best known for hits such as "Viral Moment" and "All My Life." Durk is cited by many as one of the pioneers drill music, and has won a Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for "All My Life." In 2024, Durk was arrested in connection to a murder-for-hire plot. Birth name: Durk Devontay Banks Birthdate: Oct. 19, 1992 Birthplace: Chicago, Ill. Partner: India Royale (2020 — 2022) Children: Seven kids