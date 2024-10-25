Home > Entertainment > Music Lil Durk Arrested Without Bond in Florida for Murder-for-Hire Plot The Chicago rapper was busted by U.S. Marshals on Oct. 24, 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 25 2024, 11:08 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Rapper Lil Durk is one of the most prominent sounds in the drill music scene. Unfortunately, fans are now more concerned about his October 2024 arrest.

On Oct. 24, 2024, Lil Durk, real name Durk Banks, was arrested in Florida for his alleged connection to a murder-for-hire plot. Here's everything we know.

Source: MEGA

What happened with Lil Durk?

On Oct. 24, Lil Durk was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and was booked into the Broward County Jail. According to TMZ, he was charged with being involved in a murder-for-hire. The arrest came after several members of Chicago's Only The Family (OTF) crew were arrested the same day for the murder of rapper Quando Rondo's cousin, Saviay’a Robinson. Robinson was killed during an August 2022 shoot out at a Los Angeles, Calif. gas station.

Is Lil Durk in jail?

Durk will remain in jail until he has his day in court. He is being held without bond in Broward County and, according to jail records obtained by The Sun, is pending transfer to the U.S. Marshals Office. However, Durk's lawyers, Brian Bieber and Alek Ubieta, stated that he will have his first court case on Friday, Oct. 25.

Source: MEGA

What does murder-for-hire mean?

Lil Durk's murder-for-hire arrest doesn't mean he murdered Quando Rondo's cousin himself. As SBBL Law states, murder-for-hire is "a federal crime to hire a person to murder someone (i.e., pay or promise to pay something of pecuniary value) when doing so affects interstate or foreign commerce."