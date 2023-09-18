Home > Entertainment Beauty Entrepreneur India Royale Is a Girl Mom — Let's Meet Her Kids How many kids does India Royale have? The beauty entrepreneur and on-again off-again girlfriend of Chicago rapper Lil Durk is a girl mom times two. By Tatayana Yomary Sep. 18 2023, Published 2:41 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@indiaroyale

We live in an era where the fiancées, girlfriends, and wives of celebrities grow to have their own following and business pursuits. While some of these women are known for being roped into drama, others are praised for being more reserved and focusing on their families and businesses. Case in point: India Royale.

India, who is the on-again off-again girlfriend of rapper Lil Durk, is beloved on social media for her business acumen and gorgeous looks. She's a Fashion Nova ambassador and owns two businesses, India Royale Beauty and India Royale’s Hair Vendor. However, her most beloved title is being a mother. So, how many kids does India Royale have? Here’s the scoop.

India Royale has two kids, one she shares with Lil Durk.

Cheers to girl moms! In case you’ve been out of the loop, India is a mom of two girls: 9-year-old Skylar and 4-year-old Willow. Skylar is from a previous relationship and Willow is fathered by the “All My Life” rapper.

Interestingly, it appears that more children may be in the future for Lil Durk and India. According to The JasmineBRAND, India disclosed that she is ready to have more children in now-deleted tweets in October 2021.

“I want my next two kids back to back. Then I’m done,” the entrepreneur tweeted. She followed up by saying, “He would love that. He was never more obsessed with me [than] when I was pregnant. Like on me, on me.” So, it’s safe to assume that if all continues to be well with the couple, India may be announcing that she’s expecting another child soon.

Are India Royale and Lil Durk engaged again?

At this time, it’s currently unknown if India and Durk’s engagement is back on. The rapper got down on one knee during a December 2021 concert in their hometown of Chicago. They started dating in 2017.

I’m a free agent. — ✿ (@indiaroyaltyy) September 11, 2022

And while things were going well for the couple — despite rumors of the rapper being a philanderer— the pair maintained a united front until September 2022. India took to social media and revealed that she was a free agent, which people took to mean that she was single.

In February 2023, rumors ran rampant about the rapper impregnating another woman. However, India took to Twitter in a now-deleted tweet, via XXL, that the rumors were false.

In March 2023, via The Shade Room, India responded to tweets about her relationship status and confirmed that she was single. However, in an April 5, 2023, Instagram Live session, reposted by Twitter gossip page Raphousetv2, Durk showed himself listening to music and kissing a female’s hand who happened to be wearing a diamond ring. From then, rumors alleged that the pair reconciled.