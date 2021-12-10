DJ Akademiks Has Built a Substantial Net Worth Over the Years

Per HipHopWired, DJ Akademiks recently came to verbal blows with model Whitney LeDawn on the Fresh & Fit Podcast. The outlet reports that Akademiks hit a nerve with Whitney after criticizing her for having a child out of wedlock and threatened her for verbally attacking him. He also went on to say that if he was offended by anything Whitney said, he would get one of his homegirls to “beat the breaks off [her] head.”