Katy Perry Can't Find Her Seat Memes From the Coronation Are Royally Hilarious
When Katy Perry seemingly couldn't find her seat at the coronation, royally hilarious memes were born. Read on for the best of what fans came up with.
On May 7, 2023, Katy Perry took a leave of absence from her hosting duties on American Idol to perform at Kings Charles III's coronation concert. And let's get real — she killed it.
But the day before that, when Katy, who is engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, attended the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, well, she struggled with a mere mortal issue, and seemingly couldn't find her seat.
Since the internet never misses anything, Katy Perry can't find her seat memes were born. And, since the singer has such a great sense of humor, we're betting she loves these memes as much as us. In fact, she even responded to the situation! Read on for the best of what fans came up with, as well as what the star had to say about the coronation highlight.
Katy Perry can't find her seat memes won the coronation weekend.
What fans may love most about Katy is that she is relatable. And who hasn't had a moment of not knowing where their seat is at the historic, once-in-a-lifetime coronation of a British monarch? OK, maybe not that last part, but still. Katy is one of us, as evidenced by the superstar appearing a bit clueless as to where she was supposed to sit at the ceremony.
Fans fell immediately head-over-heels in love with Katy's viral coronation confusion, with one commenting on Twitter, "The way she's trying to look for her seat with that hat — it's adorable and funny at the same time."
Soon, memes were exploding online as well.
One of our favorite Katy Perry can't find her seat memes repurposed her Killer Queen perfume ad that sees the pop star on a throne, the seat many fans felt was her rightful place at the coronation.
Katy Perry had a laugh at her expense over the viral moment, too.
It won't surprise Katy's fans that she reacted to the attention over her viral seat befuddlement with humor and grace. The singer must have seen the online tizzy over the moment, and promptly took to Twitter to reassure anyone who was concerned.
Funny enough, Katy not being able to find her seat at first wasn't the only thing that had her fans buzzing during the coronation weekend. The Idol judge also appeared to stumble on her heels on her way into the coronation, a down-to-earth moment that made us even more appreciative that Katy was on hand for King Charles' and Queen Consort Camilla's big day.
"Falling, but still slaying at the same time," one admirer commented about the near spill.
Overall, it seems that post-coronation, people are talking about Katy as much as the royal family, with one commenter to the star's Instagram noting, "Katy Perry was more relevant than the coronation in general. What a power you have, queen!"
And as someone else said about her concert performance, "You shone so much that it seemed like your coronation. I love you Katy."