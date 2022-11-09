Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity
Katy Perry
Source: Getty Images

Katy Perry

We're Feeling Pretty Hot N Cold About Katy Perry's Politics

Jennifer Tisdale - Author
By

Nov. 8 2022, Published 9:37 p.m. ET

Katy Perry's voting choices for the 2022 midterm elections are now under fire(works) after the former Christian pop singer posted a photo to Instagram of her ballot showing she was voting for Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. The real estate billionaire switched parties from Republican to Democrat in January (which is always suspicious) and is running against liberal favorite Karen Bass.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of the Katy Perry (who performed at President Biden's inauguration) were shocked and took to social media to air their grievances with her. So, what are her politics exactly? Let's get into it now and cry about it later.

Rick Caruso and Katy Perry
Source: Instagram/@rickcarusola; Instagram/@katyperry

Rick Caruso and Katy Perry

Article continues below advertisement

What are Katy Perry's politics?

Either Katy Perry isn't doing her homework, or she doesn't care about Rick Caruso's incredibly questionable past. According to Jezebel, Caruso "helped USC cover up the full extent of damage inflicted by a school gynecologist who sexually assaulted thousands of female students between 1991 and 2016."

He also has a long history of donating to anti-abortion candidates such as Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and helped get three anti-abortion judges to the highest court in the land.

Katy probably thinks of herself as a pro-choice Democrat, as noted by a tweet from July 4, 2022. In it, she's clearly referencing the overturning of Roe vs. Wade and she doesn't seem too jazzed about it.

Article continues below advertisement

"'Baby you’re a firework' is a 10 but women in the U.S. have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh," the singer wrote.

Seems bizarre to then vote for a forced-birth candidate like Rick Caruso when his opponent Karen Bass is quite openly pro-choice.

Article continues below advertisement

What other celebrities have endorsed Rick Caruso?

Katy Perry isn't the only wealthy out-of-touch celebrity throwing support behind pro-cop candidate Rick Caruso. She's joined by an embarrassing cast of predictably rich peers. Some of these may shock you except for the fact that money usually supports money.

In Katy Perry's Instagram post, she explains that her decision is based entirely on the fact that "Los Angeles is a hot mess atm." She also suggested we "see the news" if we need more information.

Article continues below advertisement

Everyone's least favorite Chris — Chris Pratt — also showed his support for Caruso via a now-expired Instagram story you can view in this tweet. Over a black screen, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor wrote, "I've lived in L.A. for over 20 years. It's been great to me. In that time, I've seen what many residents here have seen, the city's gradual decline into pain and utter disarray. If you live here, you know exactly what I'm talking about."

Chris Pratt then references the fact that Caruso is a "builder," which is an interesting way to frame a real estate mogul.

Many people think that what Chris Pratt is really referencing is the city's unhoused population, which has grown increasingly worse. Caruso has promised to expand the city's police department in an effort to clean things up. That's not great. The Los Angeles Times reported that "Caruso, a former president of the civilian Police Commission, has said he wants to expand the LAPD to an all-time high of 11,000 sworn officers."

Article continues below advertisement
Kim Kardashian
Source: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Joining Katy Perry and Chris Pratt in voting for Rick Caruso are Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Elon Musk, George Lopez, Katharine McPhee, Noah Centineo, and somehow Snoop Dogg. It's funny how people with more money than most of us will ever see always find a way to see the real problems of the cities they live in, from their mansions, behind their gates.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Katy Perry's Jeffrey Dahmer Lyric in "Dark Horse" Is Enraging Twitter Users Nearly 10 Years Later

Katy Perry Gave Fans a Scare After an Eye "Glitch" During Her Concert — Is She OK?

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and 16 Others Arrested During Pro-Abortion Action

Latest Celebrity News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.