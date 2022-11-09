We're Feeling Pretty Hot N Cold About Katy Perry's Politics

Either Katy Perry isn't doing her homework, or she doesn't care about Rick Caruso's incredibly questionable past. According to Jezebel, Caruso "helped USC cover up the full extent of damage inflicted by a school gynecologist who sexually assaulted thousands of female students between 1991 and 2016."

He also has a long history of donating to anti-abortion candidates such as Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and helped get three anti-abortion judges to the highest court in the land.