Lauren Sánchez Was in Her Bag Before Her Engagement to Jeff Bezos — Inside Her Net Worth

Journalist Lauren Sánchez has had a successful career as a news anchor. However, her personal life with Jeff Bezos has kept her in the news. In 2019, the couple officially confirmed they were dating following a cheating scandal that involved their ex-spouses, Patrick Whitesell and MacKenzie Scott, respectively. Now, Lauren is preparing to become Mrs. Bezos, as Jeff proposed to her in May 2023.

When the anchor's name changes, so will her net worth. Her marriage to Jeff will make her entitled to his $217.7 billion net worth, which he's accumulated through his delivery juggernaut, Amazon. But while Lauren has a charmed life with Jeff, she wasn't doing too shabby before and during their courtship. Here's what we found out about Lauren's net worth!

What is Lauren Sánchez's net worth?

Lauren's net worth is $30 million per Celebrity Net Worth. The anchor earned her millions from her journalism roles, which began with a position as a desk assistant at KCOP-TV in Los Angeles. Lauren continued moving up the ranks by joining Extra and Fox News Now in the '90s. In 1999, she anchored UPN News 13 and won an Emmy for her contribution.

Lauren was also the runner-up to be an official co-host for The View in Season 2 but lost out to Lisa Ling and was the original host of So You Think You Can Dance.

In addition to her anchor and hosting achievements, the New Mexico native is also an entrepreneur and a pilot. In 2016, Lauren founded Black Ops Aviation, an aerial film and production company. She stretched her business savvy even further in March 2024 when she launched The Fly Who Flew to Space, a children's book based on her love for flying and her fiance's love for space.

"I still can’t believe it!!!" Lauren shared on Instagram to commemorate the book's launch. "I’m so so excited to share the cover of my first children’s book, The Fly Who Flew To Space. I’m beyond grateful b/c this story holds a piece of my heart. It’s a celebration of overcoming challenges, the joy of learning, and dreaming beyond the stars."

Lauren Sanchez has 3 children born from her past relationships.

Lauren's career made her wealthy, but the boss lady and philanthropist has greater passions in her life—her three children, Nikko Gonzalez, Evan, and Ella Whitesell. Her eldest son, Nikko, was born in February 2001 during her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez. According to People, the pair broke up shortly after Nikko was born, though they continued effectively co-parenting their son.

Lauren's two younger children were born from her marriage to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell. They married in 2005 and welcomed Evan in 2006, followed by Ella in 2008. They divorced after her and Jeff's affair. The Amazon mogul also left his wife, leading to a historically expensive divorce.

