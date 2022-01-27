Why Was Lisa Ling Fired From 'The View'? Plus: A Look at Her Asian Food Docuseries on HBO Max

In an April 2019 interview with Salon, Ramin revealed that Lisa was more personally reserved than her co-hosts, which didn't work for the show. While it became smarter, ratings dipped.

In his book, she spoke about the fact that growing up in an Asian family meant keeping your private life private. When it came to The View, "I felt like I was doing as much as I could. But at a certain point, it would upset people in my life when I would talk about them without permission," she told Ramin.