'Encanto' Is Reportedly Based on 20th Century Colombia

Disney's newest animated film Encanto is one of the company's few set in Latin America, but it has been heralded by many reviewers as one of positive representation for many Latinx viewers.

The family-friendly movie follows the Madrigal family, who have all developed superhuman abilities thanks to a candle that protected their family in a time of need. When their "Casita" begins to crack, Mirabel begins to band together with other family members to save their home — and their magical abilities.