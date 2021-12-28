Does Mirabel Really Not Have a Gift in 'Encanto'? [SPOILERS]

However, little Mirabel is the only one in the family who isn’t blessed with a special gift. This causes her to have issues of self-worth when it comes to fitting in with the rest of her family as she feels she isn’t special enough to contribute in the same way the others can.

But while it may seem that Mirabel is the only one in her family not to receive a gift, by the end of the movie it turns out that she actually had a gift all along.