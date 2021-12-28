Does Mirabel Really Not Have a Gift in 'Encanto'? [SPOILERS]By Pippa Raga
Dec. 28 2021, Published 3:27 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Disney's Encanto.
Disney’s Encanto has delighted audiences with its heartwarming story about the importance of family and tradition. With a stellar voice cast that includes Brooklyn 911’s Stephanie Beatriz and Maluma, the movie is sure to find a special place in the pantheon of Disney’s animated features.
Encanto centers around the extraordinary Madrigal family who have magical powers and live in an enchanted house. Each member of the family has their own magical gift, except for young Mirabel. But why is Mirabel the only one of the Madrigals without a magical gift? Is she able to get one by the end of the movie?
Why did Mirabel not get a gift in 'Encanto'?
The Madrigal family live in a tiny town in Colombia and each member, blessed with a particular magical power, uses their abilities to help the townspeople prosper and grow. Some can control the weather, others can heal people with food, some have superhuman strength. The list goes on, but each character’s power is a reflection of their personality.
However, little Mirabel is the only one in the family who isn’t blessed with a special gift. This causes her to have issues of self-worth when it comes to fitting in with the rest of her family as she feels she isn’t special enough to contribute in the same way the others can.
But while it may seem that Mirabel is the only one in her family not to receive a gift, by the end of the movie it turns out that she actually had a gift all along.
What is Mirabel’s gift? Here’s the ending of 'Encanto,' explained.
The ending of the movie reveals that Mirabel’s gift is the miracle of the family’s magic itself. After cracks start to appear in La Casa Madrigal, Mirabel discovers that the cracks in the family home are actually a reflection of the fractures in her family’s relationships with each other. This is confirmed after Mirabel's big blowout fight with Abuela Alma that causes the entire casita to come crashing to the ground.
It’s only when Mirabel and Alma reconcile at the river where the magic first revealed itself — and work together with the family and the townspeople to rebuild the casita — that the magic returns and the house comes back to life.
Our protagonist discovers an important part of herself. It turns out that she did not get skipped over when it came to the miraculous gifts of the Madrigal family, but is, in fact, the gift itself.
While she doesn’t have any tangible abilities, Mirabel’s special power is love and her ability to bring the family back together allows the magic to come back. It’s through her actions that various members of the family, like Isabela and Bruno, are able to embrace their true selves and flourish.
At the end of the movie, the candle that was supposed to be the source of the family’s magical powers also does not re-light, suggesting that its powers now reside within Mirabel. As Bruno says before she opens the door to the newly built house, “You’re the real gift, kid. Let us in.”
Encanto is available to stream on Disney Plus.