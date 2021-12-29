If you could have a magical power, what would it be? There are people who have always wanted to fly or walk through walls or do other fantastical things, but most of us aren't that lucky. In the Disney movie Encanto, however, almost everyone has an otherworldly ability to call their own. \n\nWith so many people to keep up with, knowing all the details about them can be confusing. Here's each member of the Madrigal family, how old the character is, and what power they have.Mirabel Madrigal — 15 years oldStar of Encanto and the only member of her family without a magical gift, Mirabel Madrigal is also the youngest child of Julieta and Agustín Madrigal. Although this difference separates her from the rest of her family, she is a kind, loving girl who has her own way of solving problems that others may just use magic for. And since she's the one who initially notices that the magic is disappearing, she has the unique point of view necessary to get it back.Julieta Madrigal — 50 years oldJulieta Madrigal is the mother of Mirabel, Isabella, and Luisa and wife to Agustín. And she's a triplet. Her magical power is that she can heal people instantly with the food she cooks. Over the course of Encanto, we see her heal Mirabel's hand, a black eye, bee stings, and more. This ability allowed her to meet her husband since he's pretty clumsy.Agustín Madrigal — Less than 50 years oldAside from Mirabel, Agustín is the only member of the Madrigal family without a magical gift. But that's because he married into the family and isn't a part of the previous generation's bloodline. But this allowed him to relate to Mirabel in a special way. Aside from being clumsy, Agustín is always getting stung by bees, which is great practice for his wife, Julieta.\n\nAlthough his age is unclear in the film, Encanto director Jared Bush tweeted that Agustín is a little bit younger than his wife and her siblings.Alma Madrigal — 70 years oldAs the matriarch of the Madrigal family, Alma might have the best gift of them all. She is the overseer of everyone's magic. When her three children, Pepa, Julieta, and Bruno, were babies, her family and her candle were blessed by a "miracle" and La Casa Madrigal was born. Ever since that time, everyone who is born into the family (besides Mirabel) has been born with a magical power. Alma is in charge of taking care of the candle that gives everyone their gifts.Pedro Madrigal — Deceased (26 years old)Pedro, who is only seen in two flashbacks in Encanto, was Alma's husband and father of their three kids. The couple met at a Day of the Little Candles celebration, where Alma got the candle that was blessed with the Madrigal miracle.\n\nWhen Pedro and his wife were young, trouble began in the village they lived in, causing Alma to flee and Pedro to sacrifice himself to save his new family. \n\nIn a tweet, Jared said that Pedro was 26 years old when he died.Bruno Madrigal — 50 years oldBruno is one of Madrigal triplets, and he has the ability to see the future. He requires a lot of space to do this, because he needs room to draw a circle in the ground and burn leaves. That circle then turns into a dome with green glowing pictures that show his vision. His eyes glow green to match, and he can share his ability with anyone who is standing inside the circle. At the end of the process, green glass is left behind that shows the possible outcome of Bruno's vision of the future.Unfortunately, no one in the family or the town of Encanto likes Bruno's predictions since they always turn out to be negative in some way. This has turned him into the black sheep of his family. Plus, he's the only one of his siblings not to have a family of his own.Pepa Madrigal — 50 years oldPepa is like the Storm of her family if they were the X-Men. She's got the ability to control and manipulate the weather. But that's not always a good thing, as her power is dependent on her emotions — and her family describes her as an emotional person. She is married to Félix and has three children: Dolores, Camilo, and Antonio.Isabela Madrigal — 22 years oldIsabela is the eldest grandchild in the Madrigal family and is Mirabel's oldest sister. She is able to grow plants and flowers instantly wherever she wants. In fact, flowers grow at her feet when she walks by. In her family, she's known for being perfect and beautiful. Even everyone in town loves her. But this isn't how she actually wants to be perceived.Luisa Madrigal — 19 years oldLuisa is the middle child of Agustín and Julieta. She's got the gift of super strength to the point where she can lift bridges and even buildings with no problem. Aside from the physical, she's also emotionally strong, too. Mirabel comes to her whenever she has a problem or wants to complain about something.Félix Madrigal — More than 50 years oldFélix doesn't have magical powers since he married into the Madrigal family, but he's a great partner for Pepa as he's more relaxed and carefree than she is. We know that she's 50, but his age is unclear. In that same tweet from Jared, we learn he's older than his wife and her siblings but we don't know by how much time.Camilo Madrigal — 15 years oldCamilo is the middle child of Pepa and Félix and is the same age as Mirabel. He's got the ability to shapeshift, which is probably great for a kid at that age who may not be sure who he is yet and wants to see what it's like being everyone else. But he's got the personality to be in the spotlight and can entertain for hours.Antonio Madrigal — 5 years oldAntonio is the youngest in his whole family so far and can talk to animals. This ability helps him discover a huge secret in Encanto, but he's too young to really tell it. With his ability, he helps keep animals safe, and he's got a ton of pets like capybaras, toucans, hummingbirds, coatis, a tapir, and a jaguar.Dolores Madrigal — 21 years oldShe's the eldest kid and only daughter of Félix and Pepa. She's got incredible hearing, and this clues her in on the secret that Antonio also knows. She can hear even the faintest of sounds and over large distances. \n\nEncanto is in theaters and on Disney Plus now.