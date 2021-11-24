It’s not just kids who are excited about Encanto. Teenagers and adults alike are finding themselves totally charmed by the animated flick. The movie premiered in theaters on Nov. 24, 2021, with a budget of $120 million. In terms of box office numbers, its debut is predicted to pull in over $70 million during Thanksgiving weekend.Disney doesn’t miss the ball when it comes to releasing amazingly wholesome movies for the whole family to enjoy. This year alone, Disney also gave the world Raya and the Last Dragon, Cruella, and Jungle Cruise. Here’s what you should know about Encanto's timeline for landing on Disney Plus.When will 'Encanto' be on Disney Plus?Encanto is currently still in theaters, which means that anyone who wants to see the movie will have to purchase tickets first! It’s set to become available on Disney Plus at midnight PST (3 a.m. EST) on December 24, 2021. This means the movie will be up just in time for families to enjoy on Christmas Eve and Christmas day.Another piece of good news is that Encanto will be added to the streaming platform at no additional cost. As long as you already have a Disney Plus subscription, you’ll have access to the sweet musical movie.Will 'Encanto' be available on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime?Since Encanto is a movie created by Disney, Disney Plus reserves the rights to the film. Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime aren’t legally allowed to add Encanto to their platforms for this very reason. There are plenty of family-friendly movies to watch during the holiday season on these other platforms, but Encanto simply won’t be one of them.A basic Disney Plus subscription costs $8 a month, or $80 per year in the United States. This is your best bet if you’re excited to watch Encanto from home, rather than in theaters.What can viewers expect 'Encanto' to be about?Encanto is a musical comedy about an extraordinary family called the Madrigals, who reside in the mysterious mountains of Columbia in a secretive place filled with whimsical magic. Their fairytale destination is called Encanto and because they live there, every child born into the household is blessed with a unique gift. Each gift is beautiful and important in its own way but unfortunately for the main character, Mirabel, it seems she was skipped over completely.Not having a unique gift like the rest of her family members makes Mirabel feel like an outcast. When she learns that the magic surrounding Encanto's land is in danger, she realizes she might be her family's last hope for survival. The movie features Wilmer Valderrama and Diane Guerrero taking on some of the unforgettable animated characters.