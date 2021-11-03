Michele Tafoya's Politics Have Already Landed Her in Hot Water With the Other 'View' Hosts

Despite the show already previously having had a conservative voice on it in the form of Meghan, the addition of Michele, who seems to bear even more right-leaning beliefs than Meghan, has drawn some controversy. As previously mentioned, she, Whoopi, and the other cast members have already butted heads over their beliefs plenty. With that being said, Michele stood her ground firmly on topics such as being against vaccine mandates, critical race theory, and being for freedom of choice.

Her guest spot on the show has already drawn some harsh criticism from fans as well.

"Attention my fellow white women: when a Black woman speaks truth to power about Black history, our job is to shut up & listen. Also, who the hell is Michele Tafoya?" wrote one user on Twitter.

"8 minutes into #TheView and Whoopi is interrupted by a white woman to talk about race. Sunny is giving her looks too. Michele Tafoya needs to gtfo of there, she's embarrassing herself and her party," shared another.