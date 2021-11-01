Colin Kaepernick Narrates a New Netflix Drama Series About His Family and Childhood

Football player and activist Colin Kaepernick has become a well-known figure in the fight against police brutality. It's been years since Colin — who first gained attention for kneeling during the national anthem at a game in 2016 — has played. But he's now using his platform to speak out about Black issues in America. He's donated clothes, inspired others, and even founded the Know Your Rights Camp to empower Black and brown people.

But before all of this, Colin was a young kid with a dream to play football. He continuously had his family's support. Although we know that he and his parents have had a strong bond over the years, what about his siblings? Here's what we know about them and their relationships with Colin.

Who are Colin Kaepernick's siblings?

Colin was adopted at 5 weeks old by Rick and Teresa Kaepernick, who were already raising two biological children: a son named Kyle and a daughter named Devon. Before they adopted Colin, Rick and Teresa had already lost two sons, Lance and Kent, who died at birth due to congenital heart failure, according to ESPN. As The Sun notes, even though Colin has made such a large name for himself over the years, Devon and Kyle stay out of the spotlight and seem to live regular lives.

Kyle appears to keep more of a low profile than Colin and Devon. Not much is known about him aside from the fact that he reportedly lives in California. Although, according to the Turlock Journal, his father Rick said that both Kyle and Devon graduated from California Polytechnic State University. Devon doesn't post on Instagram too often, and it's understandable considering her comments are full of divisive statements concerning Colin. But based on her Instagram, it appears she got married back in November 2013 and has at least one child. Colin also has a sister-in-law named Lindsay, who is presumable Kyle's wife.

