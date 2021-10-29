Colin Kaepernick's Girlfriend Nessa Diab Will Always Have His Back

Formed NFL quarterback-turned civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick is incredibly vocal about social commentary and his personal beliefs. In 2016, Colin gained worldwide attention after he knelt during "The Star-Spangled Banner," which sparked his shift toward activism.

It's been five years since Colin played professional football, and it seems like he's finally doing something that makes him proud. He frequently speaks out in support of people of color and details his early life and what it means to be Black in his adoptive white family's home in the new Netflix docuseries, Colin in Black & White.

While millions of people show support for Colin every day, there's only one individual who wants to stand beside him forever.