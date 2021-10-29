Logo
Home > Relationships
Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab
Source: Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick's Girlfriend Nessa Diab Will Always Have His Back

By

Oct. 29 2021, Published 5:13 p.m. ET

Formed NFL quarterback-turned civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick is incredibly vocal about social commentary and his personal beliefs. In 2016, Colin gained worldwide attention after he knelt during "The Star-Spangled Banner," which sparked his shift toward activism.

Article continues below advertisement

It's been five years since Colin played professional football, and it seems like he's finally doing something that makes him proud. He frequently speaks out in support of people of color and details his early life and what it means to be Black in his adoptive white family's home in the new Netflix docuseries, Colin in Black & White.

While millions of people show support for Colin every day, there's only one individual who wants to stand beside him forever.

Colin Kapernick and Nessa Diab have been dating for almost 6 years
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Meet Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend, Nessa Diab.

In 2015, rumors developed about Colin and Nessa dating, but the pair didn't confirm their relationship until February 2016, when they attended a Valentine's Day charity event together, according to TMZ.

Nessa Diab is a popular radio host and TV personality. She currently hosts on New York City Hot 97 station on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. According to her bio, "Nessa is the No. 1 Hip-Hop Show in the afternoons with 18-34-year-olds."

Her past TV credits include several MTV appearances, including Girl Code and various MTV and MTV2 hosting gigs such as Teen Mom, Real World, and Snooki & JWoww. As of 2018, Nessa hosts the NBC talk show Talk Stoop.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Instagram / @nessnitty

Per Heavy, Nessa grew up in a Muslim household with an Egyptian father and a Middle Eastern mother. When she was a child, her father's job moved the entire family to Saudi Arabia. In 2015, Nessa spoke with Starcasm and revealed what life was like in the Middle East.

"Here is the thing, I was a young girl fearing for my life — I wore gas masks to school," she said. "I heard war sirens constantly, and I knew at this point, I had to break out of this lifestyle."

Article continues below advertisement

Heavy also reported that Nessa's upbringing in Saudi Arabia drew her toward helping the younger generations, and it continued to shape her activist views.

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab founded Know Your Rights Camp.
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab founded the Know Your Rights Camp.

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick and his girlfriend Nessa founded the Know Your Rights Camp.

The campaign's mission is to "advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization, and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders."

So far, the organization has had eight camps in eight different major cities, one of which was overseas. During each meeting, the leaders emphasize 10 points that encompass their program, all starting with "You have the right to:"

  1. Be Free
  2. Be Healthy
  3. Be Brilliant
  4. Be Safe
  5. Be Loved
  6. Be Courageous
  7. Be Alive
  8. Be Trusted
  9. Be Educated
  10. Know Your Rights
Article continues below advertisement
Know Your Rights Camp 10 points to always remember
Source: Know Your Rights Camp

If you would like to support Colin and Nessa in their endeavors to advance the freedom and health of Black and Brown communities, feel free to donate.

According to the "How to Support" page on their website, you can make a one-time or monthly donation online by selecting the blue "Donate" button. The other way to donate is by texting 'KYRC' to 50555.

Now, that is a power couple.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Colin Kaepernick's Netflix Biopic Allows Him to Tell His Story in His Own Words

Colin Kaepernick's Upbringing Played a Big Role in Who He Is Today

Many Are Calling For Colin Kaepernick to Be Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.