Colin Kaepernick's Girlfriend Nessa Diab Will Always Have His Back

Colin Kaepernick's Girlfriend Nessa Diab Will Always Have His BackBy Allison DeGrushe
Oct. 29 2021, Published 5:13 p.m. ET
Formed NFL quarterback-turned civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick is incredibly vocal about social commentary and his personal beliefs. In 2016, Colin gained worldwide attention after he knelt during "The Star-Spangled Banner," which sparked his shift toward activism.
It's been five years since Colin played professional football, and it seems like he's finally doing something that makes him proud. He frequently speaks out in support of people of color and details his early life and what it means to be Black in his adoptive white family's home in the new Netflix docuseries, Colin in Black & White.
While millions of people show support for Colin every day, there's only one individual who wants to stand beside him forever.
Meet Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend, Nessa Diab.
In 2015, rumors developed about Colin and Nessa dating, but the pair didn't confirm their relationship until February 2016, when they attended a Valentine's Day charity event together, according to TMZ.
Nessa Diab is a popular radio host and TV personality. She currently hosts on New York City Hot 97 station on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. According to her bio, "Nessa is the No. 1 Hip-Hop Show in the afternoons with 18-34-year-olds."
Her past TV credits include several MTV appearances, including Girl Code and various MTV and MTV2 hosting gigs such as Teen Mom, Real World, and Snooki & JWoww. As of 2018, Nessa hosts the NBC talk show Talk Stoop.
Per Heavy, Nessa grew up in a Muslim household with an Egyptian father and a Middle Eastern mother. When she was a child, her father's job moved the entire family to Saudi Arabia. In 2015, Nessa spoke with Starcasm and revealed what life was like in the Middle East.
"Here is the thing, I was a young girl fearing for my life — I wore gas masks to school," she said. "I heard war sirens constantly, and I knew at this point, I had to break out of this lifestyle."
Heavy also reported that Nessa's upbringing in Saudi Arabia drew her toward helping the younger generations, and it continued to shape her activist views.
Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab founded the Know Your Rights Camp.
In 2016, Colin Kaepernick and his girlfriend Nessa founded the Know Your Rights Camp.
The campaign's mission is to "advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization, and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders."
So far, the organization has had eight camps in eight different major cities, one of which was overseas. During each meeting, the leaders emphasize 10 points that encompass their program, all starting with "You have the right to:"
- Be Free
- Be Healthy
- Be Brilliant
- Be Safe
- Be Loved
- Be Courageous
- Be Alive
- Be Trusted
- Be Educated
- Know Your Rights
If you would like to support Colin and Nessa in their endeavors to advance the freedom and health of Black and Brown communities, feel free to donate.
According to the "How to Support" page on their website, you can make a one-time or monthly donation online by selecting the blue "Donate" button. The other way to donate is by texting 'KYRC' to 50555.
Now, that is a power couple.