'The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist' Revisits Manti Te'o's Curious Tale — Where Is He Now?

"That wasn’t the culture back then," Manti explained in The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist. "In 2009 ... there's no such thing. Nobody knew anything about catfishing."

Unbeknownst to Manti, Lennay's profile was created by Naya Tuiasosopo. Naya was experiencing gender dysmorphia, and the internet afforded her the opportunity to project an idealized version of herself.