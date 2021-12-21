Sander Jennings Is a Dedicated Activist on and off 'I Am Jazz'

And since Sander's Instagram bio says he's a "digital marketing expert," he likely uses those skills to further his career as an influencer. It's only natural for him to want to speak out on behalf of his sister, especially since he's so ingrained in the community. But it hasn't stopped I Am Jazz fans from discussing how they view Sander's very blatant woke-ness.

Watch I Am Jazz on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.