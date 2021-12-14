Jazz Jennings Looks up to All Three of Her Older Siblings

Jazz is the baby of the family. She just turned 21 years old in 2021. She even recently made note of being able to take a shot on TikTok with her family.

Her three siblings are older than her. And most of the time, they have her best interest at heart. In I Am Jazz Season 7, while Jazz struggles with her weight, her siblings rally around her to help her get healthy, but things aren't easy for her, even if their intentions are well-meaning.