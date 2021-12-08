Jazz Jennings' Longtime Friend Noelle Has Had Quite the Journey

TLC's long-running docuseries I Am Jazz showcases the successes, failures, and hardships faced by now-21-year-old trans trailblazer, activist, and author Jazz Jennings. When it began in 2015, the show originally followed Jazz as a teen girl, but over seven seasons, I Am Jazz has seen Jazz embrace womanhood in the public eye with the support of her loving family and friends.

Some of the friends we've met on the TLC show over the years include JoJo and Noelle, who, like Jazz, are trans women.