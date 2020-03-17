Jazz's Friends JoJo and Noelle Are Both Stepping Into Their Power

Saying that her gender dysphoria "has been pretty bad," JoJo candidly shared that "taking the hormones has not worked in the way that I would have liked it to, like, my chest isn't where it's supposed to be."

"It's gotten to the point where I don't want to go to work, I don't want to get out of bed, I don't want to do anything," she continued. "I just want to stay in bed and wait until I blossom into a female."