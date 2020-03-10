Who Is Michaela From 'I Am Jazz'? Jazz's Friend Was a Contestant on 'The Voice'

Michael and Jazz performed a song titled, "Be You" together during an episode of I Am Jazz. As it turns out, it was that very song that ended up causing their friendship to fizzle.

“Michaela and I wrote a song together, and we were planning on recording it, but we disagreed over the songwriting credits,” Jazz said. “After that, we really never had a conversation again. I didn’t handle the situation in the past the way I would have wanted to.”