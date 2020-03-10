We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Who Is Michaela From 'I Am Jazz'? Jazz's Friend Was a Contestant on 'The Voice'

Friends come and go through the years; it's just a fact of life. However, Jazz Jennings from TLC's I Am Jazz has decided to be the best version of herself since her gender confirmation surgeries — and that includes repairing a relationship with her former friend Michaela Paige. Because about a year ago, Jazz and Michaela experienced a major falling out.

So here's the scoop: During the March 3 episode of I Am Jazz, Jazz decided to plan a drag show fundraiser for her friend, Noelle, who needed at least $15,000 out of pocket to pay for her bottom surgery. Jazz wanted to perform an original song at the event. Which is all good and well — except Jazz's friend Michaela, who helped work on the piece with her, was no longer a part of her life. (Fans of NBC's The Voice might recognize Michaela from Season 3 of the singing competition.)