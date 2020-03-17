Grandpa Jack on 'I Am Jazz' Stepped out of His Comfort Zone to Support Jazz

A 2017 episode of I Am Jazz featured a disagreement between Jazz and grandpa Jack over how he answered a question from a trans man during a lecture. Here's what happened: A member of the audience explained that although he was born female, he doesn't feel like a female, adding, "But I'm afraid of the hormone situation."

To that, grandpa Jack started answering, "I can't imagine how one could go through a transition without the appropriated hormones."