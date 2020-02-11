We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: TLC

Jazz and Jeanette Help JoJo Talk to Her Grandmother About Top Surgery

Season 6 of I Am Jazz is showing audiences that Jazz Jennings' life post-transition is just as riveting and drama-filled as her life growing up. While the 19-year-old is herself facing some surgery complications, she's candid about the fact that she hopes she's "seen the worst already and it's only up from here." 

So now, Jazz is using her visibility to help some of her friends who are going through transitions of their own. In Episode 3, "Born This Way," Jazz introduces viewers to her friend JoJo, who is getting ready for top surgery but must contend with her unsupportive family.