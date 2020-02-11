Jazz and Jeanette Help JoJo Talk to Her Grandmother About Top Surgery

While everyone is having a good time watching and petting the insects, the conversation quickly shifts to the more sober issue of insurance — namely the way that insurance doesn't cover the $25,000 cost of Noelle's gender-affirming surgery.

About her own experience transitioning, JoJo candidly shares that "taking the hormones has not worked in the way that I would have liked it to, like, my chest isn't where it's supposed to be." She adds that her gender dysphoria "has been pretty bad."

"It's gotten to the point where I don't want to go to work, I don't want to get out of bed, I don't want to do anything. I just want to stay in bed and wait until I blossom into a female," JoJo admits.