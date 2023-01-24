'I Am Jazz' Season 8 Shares Jazz's College Experience While She Studies at Harvard

When Season 7 of I Am Jazz ended, Jazz Jennings was ready to start her next adventure in college at Harvard and viewers weren't sure if the show would be back. There were even some cryptic social media posts from the cast with wordage that made it seem like the show was over for good. But now that Season 8 is here, when was Season 8 of I Am Jazz filmed?

Jazz is still enrolled at Harvard, so this isn't a season about her coming home to take some time off school and rediscover herself again. But it does seem to include both her home life and what things are like for Jazz as she grows up and lives on campus. As usual, there's a lot going on for Jazz and the show takes fans along for the ride.

Source: Instagram / @jazzjennings_ Jazz Jennings and her family star in 'I Am Jazz' together.

When was 'I am Jazz' Season 8 filmed?

Although it isn't immediately explained in the trailer for the eighth season of I Am Jazz, it looks like filming picked up not long after Jazz started her first year at Harvard. In August 2022, she began her second year at the ivy league school and the first part of Season 8 takes place during the summer after her first year, which was the summer of 2022.

There's a scene in the Season 8 trailer that shows Jazz marching for transgender rights. And in October 2022, Harvard did hold a trans+ community event on campus. The two events may have happened around the same time, even if Jazz's event wasn't on campus. It's totally possible that I Am Jazz also filmed Season 8 during Jazz's first year of school and into her second. And the season also delves into her dating life.

Jazz hasn't seriously dated anyone in a few years and she gets back into the dating scene in Season 8 with a blind date. The outfit she wears in the trailer is the same one she has on in an August 2022 Instagram post. So right now, it looks like the eighth season was filmed not too long before it finally premiered on TLC.

Jazz left for Harvard at the end of Season 7 of 'I Am Jazz.'

When Jazz left home at the end of Season 7 to finally attend Harvard after she took a sabbatical due to her mental health, it seemed like the right time for I Am Jazz to take a break. And, because Jazz's mom Jeanette Jennings told Media Village in a February 2022 interview that filming at Harvard wasn't permitted, it seemed almost impossible for the show to continue while Jazz is in school.