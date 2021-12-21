'I Am Jazz' Fans Are Curious About Jazz Jennings' Quiet Older Sister

Like Sander and Griffen, Ari started off her college education at the University of Florida. Afterward, she furthered her education with a PhD at the University of Arkansas. Given Jazz's acceptance into Harvard, brains clearly run in the family.

Ari is also in a serious relationship with a guy by the name of Jeremy Michael, who she appears to live with. In Season 7 of I Am Jazz, Ari moves back home along with her brothers, but it looks like she moved out since filming ended.