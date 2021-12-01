'I Am Jazz' Is Back After What Felt Like the Longest Break Ever for Fans

It had been two years since I Am Jazz filmed when Season 7 premiered on TLC. So when fans finally saw Jazz Jennings and her family back on their TVs, it led some to wonder when Season 7 of I Am Jazz was actually filmed.

Most reality TV shows, and even scripted television, took a substantial break at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. I Am Jazz left off with Jazz ready to attend Harvard and really start her life.