There's a Reason You Don't Know Much About Jazz Jennings' Parents

Considering so much of Jazz Jennings' life and transition have been documented since she was introduced to the world as one of the youngest trans children at the age of 7, many fans of the now-19-year-old high school grad and LGBTQ+ advocate think they have the Jennings family all figured out.

And while the public does know that I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings is the youngest in a family of four, and has an older sister, Ari, as well as two identical 22-year-old brothers, Sander and Griffen, her parents remain a bit more mysterious.