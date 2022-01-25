'I Am Jazz' Fans Want to Know About the Future of the Long-Running TLC Show

'I Am Jazz' Fans Want to Know About the Future of the Long-Running TLC ShowBy Chrissy Bobic
Jan. 25 2022, Published 1:15 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 7 of I Am Jazz.
When I Am Jazz returned to TLC for Season 7, it was after a longer break than viewers expected. And now, as it comes to a close, viewers want to know if there will be an I Am Jazz Season 8. It's only natural to wonder about the future of the show so you can prepare for the end.
And with so much happening in Season 7, it makes sense for Jazz Jennings and her family to return with more episodes.
Will there be a Season 8 of 'I Am Jazz'?
Season 7 follows Jazz on her mission to get back on track mentally and physically as she also works to lose weight from her nearly 100-pound weight gain between Season 6 and 7.
The Jan. 25, 2022, episode of I Am Jazz shows Jazz wrapping up her internship and preparing to leave home for Harvard. When she was originally accepted into college, she had to take a mental-health leave of absence.
The episode also includes Jazz's brothers Griffen and Sander Jennings as they too prepare to leave home. All of Jazz's siblings returned home during the pandemic, but it seems like the end of Season 7 marks the end of this interim period for the family.
In a way, it feels like the end is near. But that doesn't necessarily mean the end of the series as a whole.
TLC has not announced plans for an eighth season of I Am Jazz. However, it remains an impactful series on the network, as it follows Jazz, a transgender woman, and her and her family's activism.
And the viewership numbers for I Am Jazz Season 7 average close to the 1 million per episode mark, which is close to previous seasons. Because of that, there's a good chance it will be renewed.
Jazz Jennings was accepted back to Harvard.
Season 7 starts off with Jazz struggling with her weight gain and trying to figure out how to qualify for re-entry to Harvard, which she'd put on hold after her initial acceptance. Toward the end of the season, she receives a new acceptance letter and, she explains in the Jan. 25, 2022 episode, she plans to explore her sexuality while away at college.
And one thing she's ready for is cutting the cord with her mom.
"I have a lot to explore when it comes to my sexuality," Jazz says in the episode. "And I feel like I don't want Mom in the picture when I'm doing that, so I need her to skedaddle."
Her story, it seems, is just beginning.
Would the entire Jennings family still be part of 'I Am Jazz' in future seasons?
Even though all three of Jazz's older siblings moved home before the start of Season 7, her older sister Ari Jennings leaves the state in Season 7 to continue her education in Arkansas. If there's a Season 8 of I Am Jazz, Ari might only appear in it in a part-time capacity.
Jazz's brothers, on the other hand, still live in Florida, where the family is from.
If there's a Season 8 of I Am Jazz, there's little chance of most of the family not taking part in filming. And judging by the fan reception for Season 7, viewers aren't ready to say goodbye to Jazz and the rest of the gang.
Watch I Am Jazz on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.